Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza Denies Mother Was Poisoned in Germany

Freed Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza on Tuesday denied earlier reports that his mother, who was hospitalized in Berlin, had been poisoned.

Berlin police had said that a Russian-German woman was taken to hospital and that they were "investigating on suspicion of attempted murder."

A police spokeswoman told AFP that the woman is a German-Russian dual citizen who "suspects that she has been poisoned" and German media identified her as a close relative of Kara-Murza.

However in a statement on his Telegram channel Kara-Murza said: "Mum is indeed in the hospital in Berlin, but the suspicions of poisoning and heart attack have proven incorrect, thank God."

"Doctors are continuing to examine her," he added.

The Berlin police spokeswoman had told AFP that the woman's blood, clothing and apartment were being checked as part of the investigation.

Kara-Murza himself survived two poisoning attempts and was freed from jail in Russia this summer as part of a prisoner swap with the West.

Russia has been implicated in a string of poison attacks abroad in recent years.

In 2020, Germany said Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok. He died in unclear circumstances in an Arctic prison colony in February.

In 2018 former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his adult daughter were taken to hospital in critical condition in the U.K. Police said they were also poisoned with Novichok.