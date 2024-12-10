11 Russian Regions to Pay Female Students for Early Motherhood

At least 11 Russian regions will pay female students 100,000 rubles (under $1,000) starting next year in exchange for giving birth, the news outlet 7x7 reported Tuesday.
The childbirth incentives will enter into force on Jan. 1, 2025, as President Vladimir Putin seeks to address the country’s deepening demographic crisis, which has been exacerbated by Russia’s deadly invasion of Ukraine.
The Tomsk and Altai regions in southern Siberia are the latest regions to promise 100,000 rubles for young student mothers this week.
The childbirth bonuses were first announced in July by northern Russia’s republic of Karelia, which said the birth of a stillborn child would not be covered.
The eligibility criteria vary by region, but they all require for would-be mothers to be full-time students and between the ages of 18-to-23 or 18-to-25 when they give birth.
Concerns over reproductive rights have grown as Russian women face increasing pressure to have more children. So far authorities in Russia have banned “child-free” lifestyles as an “extremist ideology,” outlawed “coercion” into abortion, and increased and extended federal state maternity payments, among other steps.
President Vladimir Putin has called for families of three or more children to be considered “the norm” as Russia’s birth rate dropped to its lowest level in 25 years while mortality rates continue to rise.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.