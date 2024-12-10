Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

11 Russian Regions to Pay Female Students for Early Motherhood

Moskva News Agency

At least 11 Russian regions will pay female students 100,000 rubles (under $1,000) starting next year in exchange for giving birth, the news outlet 7x7 reported Tuesday.

The childbirth incentives will enter into force on Jan. 1, 2025, as President Vladimir Putin seeks to address the country’s deepening demographic crisis, which has been exacerbated by Russia’s deadly invasion of Ukraine.

The Tomsk and Altai regions in southern Siberia are the latest regions to promise 100,000 rubles for young student mothers this week.

The childbirth bonuses were first announced in July by northern Russia’s republic of Karelia, which said the birth of a stillborn child would not be covered.

The eligibility criteria vary by region, but they all require for would-be mothers to be full-time students and between the ages of 18-to-23 or 18-to-25 when they give birth.

Concerns over reproductive rights have grown as Russian women face increasing pressure to have more children. So far authorities in Russia have banned “child-free” lifestyles as an “extremist ideology,” outlawed “coercion” into abortion, and increased and extended federal state maternity payments, among other steps.

President Vladimir Putin has called for families of three or more children to be considered “the norm” as Russia’s birth rate dropped to its lowest level in 25 years while mortality rates continue to rise.

Read more about: Tomsk , Altai , Children

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Police Probe Pop Star’s Revealing Children’s Day Performance

Olga Buzova was accused of wearing “inappropriate” clothing during her on-stage performance at VK Fest 2024 in the republic of Bashkortostan.
2 Min read

Russia Returns 6 Children to Ukraine With Qatar’s Mediation 

Since July 2023, Qatar has helped bring back scores of Ukrainian children taken to Russia and occupied territories during the war.
1 Min read

Russia, Ukraine Hold First In-Person Talks to Return Displaced Children

Forty-eight children are set to be exchanged under the deal agreed in Qatar, Russian children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova said.
2 Min read

Russian 'Eco-Drawing' Competition Highlights Children’s Environmental Concerns

Thousands of young artists from across Russia submitted their artwork on environmental topics.
1 Min read