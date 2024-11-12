Russian Lawmakers Pass Bill Banning ‘Childfree Propaganda’

Russian lawmakers on Tuesday passed a controversial bill outlawing so-called “childfree propaganda,” as authorities ramp up efforts to both increase birth rates and promote “traditional values” among families.

Deputies in Russia’s lower-house State Duma voted unanimously in favor of the bill, which prohibits the public dissemination of materials, including films and media, that appear to promote “rejecting childbearing.”

“Without children, there will be no country,” State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, a member of the ruling United Russia party, told deputies ahead of the vote.

As Russia faces an aging population, low birth rates and rising mortality due to the war in Ukraine, authorities are pushing for more measures to combat a demographic decline that threatens economic growth. At the same time, authorities have intensified efforts to promote “traditional values” and family-centric ideals.