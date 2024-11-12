Russian Lawmakers Pass Bill Banning ‘Childfree Propaganda’

Russian lawmakers on Tuesday passed a controversial bill outlawing so-called “childfree propaganda,” as authorities ramp up efforts to both increase birth rates and promote “traditional values” among families.
Deputies in Russia’s lower-house State Duma voted unanimously in favor of the bill, which prohibits the public dissemination of materials, including films and media, that appear to promote “rejecting childbearing.”
“Without children, there will be no country,” State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, a member of the ruling United Russia party, told deputies ahead of the vote.
As Russia faces an aging population, low birth rates and rising mortality due to the war in Ukraine, authorities are pushing for more measures to combat a demographic decline that threatens economic growth. At the same time, authorities have intensified efforts to promote “traditional values” and family-centric ideals.
The new legislation imposes fines of up to 400,000 rubles ($4,129) for individuals and up to 5 million rubles ($51,611) for organizations found guilty of spreading “childfree propaganda” across online platforms, media, films and advertisements.
An exemption secured by Russia’s Orthodox Church permits information on monasticism and the vow of celibacy, and the bill does not penalize individuals for personal decisions about childbearing.
Critics argue that the “childfree propaganda” ban fails to address the root issues behind the country’s flagging birth rates. Legal experts also warn that the vague language in the bill could lead to abuses and restrictions on educating teenagers about contraception and reproductive health.
The “childfree propaganda” bill now awaits approval from the upper house of parliament on Nov. 20 before it is sent to President Vladimir Putin for signing into law.
The legislation amends existing restrictions on content deemed to promote LGBTQ+ relationships or gender transition.
Meanwhile, lawmakers in the State Duma passed a separate bill Tuesday prohibiting the adoption of Russian children by residents of countries where gender reassignment is legally permitted.
