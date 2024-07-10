A Russian Region Plans to Pay Female Students to Give Birth – But Deny Payments for Stillbirth

Female students in Russia’s republic of Karelia will be paid 100,000 rubles ($1,100) in exchange for giving birth to a healthy baby, according to a new decision by regional lawmakers.

Experts warn that the policy — one of several across Russia aimed at boosting the country’s flagging birth rates — is an insufficient and short-sighted tool given the country’s lack of protections and ideal economic conditions for new mothers.

The childbirth incentivization policy, which enters into force on Jan. 1, 2025, requires that a mother must be a full-time student at a local university or college, under 25 years old and a resident of Karelia.

The law clearly states that the bonus is not available to mothers who give birth to a stillborn child, but does not mention whether the payment is revoked if the child dies from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

The policy does not specify whether young mothers who give birth to children with a disability are eligible for the payment, nor does it state if they will receive additional bonus payments to help with the costs of child care and postpartum recovery.

The legislative changes come amid growing pressure on Russian women to have more children as the country confronts a demographic crisis exacerbated by high casualties in Ukraine and a wartime exodus of citizens abroad.

This includes government committees exploring new methods to ban contraceptives such as condoms; government-supported "family parades" filled with nationalistic rhetoric and anti-Western sentiment; and calls to ban “child-free” rhetoric by labeling it an extremist ideology.

President Vladimir Putin has called for families of three or more children to be considered “the norm” and said that natalist policies must become a “guideline for state strategy.” The president is reported to have fathered children out of wedlock with multiple partners and has not acknowledged their existence publicly.

At the same time, the government appears to be putting little effort into implementing real changes to improve women's quality of life or to ensure that reproduction is safe.