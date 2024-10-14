Russia to Raise Maternity Subsidies in 2025 Amid Population Crisis

Russia’s government plans to increase state maternity payments by around $500 next year as the country struggles with a shrinking number of births, Labor Minister Anton Kotyakov said Monday.
First-time mothers will receive a lump sum of 677,000 rubles ($7,000) starting in 2025, Kotyakov told a meeting of federal lawmakers, a modest increase from the current payment of 630,400 rubles.
Likewise, women who give birth to a second child will receive 894,000 rubles ($9,300), up from the current payment of 833,000 rubles.
Russia’s Labor Ministry expects more than 1 million people to receive maternity payments next year. A draft budget currently under consideration in parliament would allocate 536.71 billion rubles ($5.57 billion) to the benefits program next year if passed.
Some demography experts have criticized Russia’s maternity benefits program, introduced in 2007, arguing that payments are too small to motivate women to have more than one child and that they fail to keep up with inflation.
The program was set to end in 2026, but President Vladimir Putin extended it until 2030 during his re-election campaign earlier this year.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.