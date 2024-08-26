Russian Missile and Drone Attacks Hit Energy Sites Across Ukraine, Killing 4

Russia fired hundreds of drones and missiles at energy infrastructure sites across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, killing at least four people, Ukrainian authorities said Monday.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said 15 of Ukraine’s 24 regions came under attack from drones, cruise missiles and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.
“To stop the barbaric shelling of Ukrainian cities, it is necessary to destroy the locations from where Russian missiles are launched,” Shmyhal wrote on Telegram. “Ukraine needs long-range weapons and permission from our partners to use them against Russian targets.”
The large-scale strikes follow the U.S. Embassy’s warning of a heightened risk of attacks around Ukraine’s Independence Day, which was observed Saturday.
Early morning air raid sirens sounded across nine western regions and Kyiv, where residents sought shelter in metro stations. Late-night alerts were also activated across other parts of the country.
Explosions were reported in at least 10 regions, and the governors of four regions confirmed one death each.
Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said emergency power outages were introduced nationwide, accusing Russia of “terrorizing” Ukraine. Kyiv and at least two other regions warned residents that the outages were also disrupting water supplies.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had hit “all designated targets” across Ukraine.
“This morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a large-scale strike using long-range precision weapons from air and sea, as well as combat drones, targeting critical energy infrastructure that supports Ukraine's military-industrial complex,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later on Monday said the country-wide air attacks were among the “largest” since the start of the war.
“The energy sector has sustained significant damage, but in every area affected by power outages, restoration work is already in progress,” Zelensky wrote on X.
