Russian Missile and Drone Attacks Hit Energy Sites Across Ukraine, Killing 4

Russia fired hundreds of drones and missiles at energy infrastructure sites across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, killing at least four people, Ukrainian authorities said Monday.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said 15 of Ukraine’s 24 regions came under attack from drones, cruise missiles and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

“To stop the barbaric shelling of Ukrainian cities, it is necessary to destroy the locations from where Russian missiles are launched,” Shmyhal wrote on Telegram. “Ukraine needs long-range weapons and permission from our partners to use them against Russian targets.”

The large-scale strikes follow the U.S. Embassy’s warning of a heightened risk of attacks around Ukraine’s Independence Day, which was observed Saturday.