4 Dead After Apartment Block Explosion in Ural Mountains

At least four people were killed in a gas explosion at an apartment block in the Ural Mountains region of Sverdlovsk on Thursday, Russian emergency officials said.

A large part of the five-story panel building in the industrial city of Nizhny Taigil was completely torn to pieces, videos showed. Officials told state media that a natural gas tank likely exploded, causing the apartment block to collapse.

According to news outlets, residents living nearby said they heard a powerful blast early Thursday.

On Friday, Russia’s Emergency Services Ministry said four bodies were recovered from the rubble. Fifteen people were rescued from the collapsed apartment block including seven children.

Law enforcement authorities launched a criminal probe into the incident.