Deaths From Russian Service Station Blast Rise to 13

Authorities in Russia said Saturday the death toll from a blast at a service station in the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan a day earlier had risen to 13.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said on Telegram that rescuers had pulled three bodies from the rubble Saturday morning after finding 10 bodies Friday, including those of two children.

The ministry put the number of injured at 23, posting a video of firefighters and rescuers still working in the still-smoldering ruins.

Russia's Investigative Committee said Saturday it had opened a probe into the provision of dangerous services causing multiple deaths, a crime punishable by up to a decade in prison.

Investigators said that two blasts were followed by a fire at the service station in the village of Novy Khushet, but no traces of explosives have been found.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said the fire raged over a large area and destroyed the building.

In August 2023, an explosion followed by a fire at a service station in a suburb of Dagestan's capital Makhachkala killed 37 people and injured 119.