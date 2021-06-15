Support The Moscow Times!
Dozens Injured in Russian Gas Station Explosion

Eyewitnesses posted video to social media showing the moment of the explosion. bazabazon / Telegram

A fuel tank explosion at a gas station in Russia’s third-largest city Novosibirsk has injured at least 33 people, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Tuesday. 

Eyewitnesses posted video to social media showing the moment of Monday's explosion, with a huge plume of flames rising into the air. 

At least 17 of those injured have been hospitalized, seven of whom are in intensive care, RIA Novosti reported, citing the regional Health Ministry.

The fire reportedly covered an area over 1,000 square meters. 

The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into performing work in violation of safety requirements following the explosion. Law enforcement authorities have detained the gas station's manager RIA Novosit reported, citing the deputy regional prosecutor.

