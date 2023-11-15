Russia Launches Terrorism Probe Into Explosives Plant Blast – Kommersant

Russian authorities have launched a criminal investigation into terrorism over a blast at an explosives factory in central Russia’s Tambov region, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Police investigators have reportedly found fragments of a drone that attacked the Tambov gunpowder factory late Saturday, which caused a fire at the plant, though no one was killed or injured.

The charges of terrorism, which Kommersant's sources say Russia’s Investigative Committee launched after the blast, carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

The Tambov branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, has not commented on the attack.