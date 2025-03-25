Gas Explosions Rip Through Apartment Building, Mobile Phone Store in Dagestan

At least six people were injured after separate explosions ripped through an apartment building and a mobile phone store in the republic of Dagestan, authorities said Tuesday.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said the blasts — one inside a 14-story apartment building in Makhachkala and another at a mobile phone shop several kilometers away — were caused by gas leaks.

Security footage published by the Telegram news channel Baza captured the moment a powerful explosion shattered windows in the apartment building, sending debris crashing into a parking lot below.

Rescuers evacuated 150 people, while investigators launched a preliminary probe into the incident.