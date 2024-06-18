Putin Hails Pyongyang's Support for Ukraine War Ahead of North Korea Trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised North Korea on Tuesday for "firmly supporting" his war in Ukraine ahead of an East Asia trip, featuring stops in Pyongyang and Vietnam.

The Kremlin leader is scheduled to touch down on Tuesday night for his first visit to North Korea in 24 years, with a confrontation between North and South Korean troops on their shared border highlighting regional security tensions.

"We highly appreciate that the DPRK is firmly supporting the special military operation of Russia being conducted in Ukraine," Putin wrote in an article published by North Korean state media, referring to the isolated country by its official acronym.

Moscow and Pyongyang are "now actively developing a many-sided partnership," he added.