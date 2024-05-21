Second Kadyrov Ally Steps Down as Chechnya’s Head of Government

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov announced Tuesday that the head of the North Caucasus region’s government has stepped down, becoming the second high-ranking regional official to resign over the past week.

“My dear brother Muslim Khuchiyev resigned as chairman of the government of the republic of Chechnya in connection with his transfer to another job,” Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.

“I’m confident that he’ll show all his best qualities and demonstrate high professionalism at his new place [of work],” he added without specifying where Khuchiyev was expected to be employed next.