Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Chechnya’s Kadyrov ‘Temporarily Incapacitated’

The Chechen leader is temporarily ceding power to undergo medical treatment, his spokesman said. Mikhail Metzel / TASS

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has ceded power as head of the southern Russian region due to a “temporary disability,” according to a decree on the regional government’s website dated Monday.

Kadyrov, 43, announced a similar brief transfer of power in February 2019, later explaining that he was recovering from a common cold. 

“I entrust the duties of the head of the republic of Chechnya to head of government Muslim Khuchiyev for the period of my temporary disability,” Kadyrov wrote in the latest decree.

Kadyrov is “undergoing treatment requiring medical procedures,” his spokesman Alvi Karimov told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency Thursday.

Karimov explained that temporary transfers of power are “a common practice used in all regions” across Russia.

News of the Chechen leader’s Jan. 13 announcement began circulating Wednesday, when Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev unexpectedly announced his cabinet’s resignation to allow President Vladimir Putin enact constitutional amendments he had announced earlier in the day.

Kadyrov posted a thank-you message to “the wise, mature and strong politician” Medvedev that evening, a message which was also carried on the Chechen administration’s website.

Kadyrov has ruled Chechnya, which was devastated by two bloody separatist conflicts in the 1990s and early 2000s, since he was formally appointed its leader in 2007. 

Critics accuse him of carving out a state within a state, enforcing a strict Islamic “code of virtue” for women and committing human rights abuses including systemic torture and extrajudicial killings.

Read more about: Kadyrov , Chechnya

Read more

opinion
Neil Hauer

Stalin’s Great Crime in the Caucasus

February 23 marked the 75th anniversary of the deportation of the entire Chechen and Ingush population on orders from Josef Stalin.
Chechnya

Chechen Leader Announces Mass DNA Tests to Repatriate Russian Children From Iraq

Iraq has held around 150 Russian women and children since the defeat of Islamic State last year.
Chechnya

The Kremlin Says There's No Reason Not to Trust Chechnya's Leader

Vladimir Putin's spokesman says the Kremlin has “no reason to doubt” Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechnya's longtime ruler, when he denies that his police are...
Chechnya

Four More Secret Jails Illegally Holding Gay Men Discovered in Chechnya — Reports

Gay men in Russia's Chechen Republic are being illegally detained in at least six secret prisons across the region, the Novaya Gazeta newspaper has reported...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.