Kadyrov Ally Steps Down as Chechen Parliament Speaker

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s close ally Magomed Daudov announced Tuesday that he is stepping down as speaker of the North Caucasus republic’s legislative assembly, a post he held for nearly nine years.
“After consulting with the head of the republic of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, I decided to resign as Speaker of the Chechen Parliament,” Daudov told regional lawmakers. He did not provide further details about his resignation.
Daudov’s abrupt departure follows media reports claiming that Kadyrov has been living with a potentially fatal illness for more than five years. It also comes amid an ongoing shakeup in the Russian government as President Vladimir Putin assumes his fifth term in office.
Considered Kadyrov’s right-hand man, Daudov fought on the side of rebels during both Chechen wars but later switched sides after then-leader Akhmat Kadyrov promised to pardon separatist fighters.
Last month, Kadyrov promoted Daudov to the rank of major-general. The former speaker received the Hero of Russia award in 2007.
Human Rights Watch has accused Daudov of personally overseeing the torture of young men during the high-profile “gay purges” in Chechnya reported in early 2017. The United Kingdom imposed a travel ban and asset freeze against him in 2020 for human rights violations.
