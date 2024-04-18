Worker at Russian Military’s Patriot Park Accused of Treason – BBC

An employee of the Russian Defense Ministry’s military-themed park outside Moscow has been arrested on treason charges, the BBC Russian service reported Thursday.

Nikolai Martynov, 26, worked as an engineer at Patriot Park, which displays Russian and Soviet military equipment on its sprawling 5,400-hectare grounds.

He was arrested on Feb. 21 on treason charges, according to the report. There was no information available of what exactly Martynov was accused of, BBC Russian said.

The maximum penalty for treason is life imprisonment.