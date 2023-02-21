Wagner Head Accuses Russia’s Defense Ministry of Treason

The founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin on Tuesday accused the country's Defense Ministry and the Chief of the General Staff of intentionally depriving his fighters of munitions in Ukraine.

According to Prigozhin, the Defense Ministry and the Chief of the General Staff gave orders not to supply the controversial mercenary group with ammunition or assist it with air transport.

"There is quite simply direct obstruction going on," Prigozhin said in an audio statement published by the Concord Group, another of his companies.

"This can be equated with high treason," he said, adding that due to a lack of ammunition, his fighters were “dying en masse.”

Wagner mercenaries have been spearheading the Russian military's months-long efforts to capture the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which has become a key psychological prize for both sides in the conflict despite its relative lack of strategic importance.