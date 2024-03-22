Russia's FSB Says Detained 7 Pro-Ukraine Partisans in Moscow

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has arrested seven Moscow residents said to be linked to a pro-Kyiv militia accused of attacking Russia's border regions, state news agencies reported on Friday.

The arrests come days after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the FSB to wage an unrelenting crackdown on volunteer units fighting on the side of Ukraine, whom he called "scum" traitors.

"The seven detained residents of Moscow maintained contacts with the Russian Volunteer Corps, acting as part of the Ukrainian army," the FSB was quoted as saying by state media, referring to one of the militia groups.