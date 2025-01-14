FSB Officer Fatally Shot in Moscow Defense Ministry Building

A Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) counterintelligence officer was gunned down in Moscow following an alleged dispute, Russian media reported Tuesday, citing anonymous law enforcement sources.
The shooting occurred overnight inside a Russian Defense Ministry building that also houses an FSB directorate, according to Telegram channels with purported ties to Russia’s security services.
The FSB officer, identified as Vladimir Feshchenko, was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head, the Telegram channel VChK-OGPU reported. Feshchenko had reportedly invited an old friend to his office before the friend’s planned departure from Moscow that night.
The suspected gunman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was arrested on murder charges, according to the RBC news outlet, which cited a source familiar with the investigation.
Authorities are reportedly treating the incident as a possible case of negligent homicide, with RBC’s source suggesting the gun may have been fired during a dispute between the two men.
State-run news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti confirmed Feshchenko’s death but did not mention his ties to the FSB or the location of the shooting. Both outlets described Feshchenko as a national kettlebell lifting champion.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.