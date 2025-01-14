FSB Officer Fatally Shot in Moscow Defense Ministry Building

A Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) counterintelligence officer was gunned down in Moscow following an alleged dispute, Russian media reported Tuesday, citing anonymous law enforcement sources.

The shooting occurred overnight inside a Russian Defense Ministry building that also houses an FSB directorate, according to Telegram channels with purported ties to Russia’s security services.

The FSB officer, identified as Vladimir Feshchenko, was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head, the Telegram channel VChK-OGPU reported. Feshchenko had reportedly invited an old friend to his office before the friend’s planned departure from Moscow that night.

The suspected gunman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was arrested on murder charges, according to the RBC news outlet, which cited a source familiar with the investigation.

Authorities are reportedly treating the incident as a possible case of negligent homicide, with RBC’s source suggesting the gun may have been fired during a dispute between the two men.

State-run news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti confirmed Feshchenko’s death but did not mention his ties to the FSB or the location of the shooting. Both outlets described Feshchenko as a national kettlebell lifting champion.