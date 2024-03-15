Russia's FSB Detains Moscow Resident for Launching Drones Near Military Sites

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a man in Moscow on suspicion of launching drones near Russian military sites, the state news agency TASS reported Friday, citing an official statement.
A video released by the FSB showed masked agents raiding a house and arresting a middle-aged man whose face was blurred.
“They asked me to launch fireworks when they crossed into Belgorod [region], as I understood later,” the man said when asked by one of the agents about the Freedom of Russia Legion, an anti-Kremlin militia fighting on the side of Ukraine.
On Wednesday, the pro-Ukrainian militia urged civilians to flee the cities of Belgorod and Kursk near the Ukrainian border, threatening large-scale attacks on military targets there.
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed Friday that it had fought off a Ukrainian incursion into the Belgorod region village of Kozinka the previous day, as well as all other attempts over the past week to breach its territory.
According to the FSB, the man in Moscow “assembled and launched unmanned aerial vehicles to create decoys in close proximity to Russian Defense Ministry facilities.”
It added that Moscow’s Lefortovo District Court placed him in pre-trial detention.
The unidentified man faces a maximum sentence of life in prison on charges of high treason.
The FSB said he had pleaded guilty to the charges.
Law enforcement authorities said later on Friday they had also arrested a woman in the border region of Belgorod for allegedly planning to blow up railroad tracks on orders from Ukraine.