Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's FSB Detains Moscow Resident for Launching Drones Near Military Sites

Updated:
FSB of Russia

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a man in Moscow on suspicion of launching drones near Russian military sites, the state news agency TASS reported Friday, citing an official statement.

A video released by the FSB showed masked agents raiding a house and arresting a middle-aged man whose face was blurred.

“They asked me to launch fireworks when they crossed into Belgorod [region], as I understood later,” the man said when asked by one of the agents about the Freedom of Russia Legion, an anti-Kremlin militia fighting on the side of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the pro-Ukrainian militia urged civilians to flee the cities of Belgorod and Kursk near the Ukrainian border, threatening large-scale attacks on military targets there.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed Friday that it had fought off a Ukrainian incursion into the Belgorod region village of Kozinka the previous day, as well as all other attempts over the past week to breach its territory.

According to the FSB, the man in Moscow “assembled and launched unmanned aerial vehicles to create decoys in close proximity to Russian Defense Ministry facilities.”

It added that Moscow’s Lefortovo District Court placed him in pre-trial detention.

The unidentified man faces a maximum sentence of life in prison on charges of high treason.

The FSB said he had pleaded guilty to the charges.

Law enforcement authorities said later on Friday they had also arrested a woman in the border region of Belgorod for allegedly planning to blow up railroad tracks on orders from Ukraine.

Read more about: Moscow , FSB , Drones

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

fresh attacks

Russia Claims 13 Ukrainian Drones Destroyed Over Crimea, Moscow

Russia said it repelled Ukrainian drone attacks over several parts of Crimea, outer Moscow and the Belgorod and Voronezh regions on Sunday.
2 Min read
soaring expenses

Russian Airlines Bear Costs of Flights Rerouted By Drone Strikes – RBC

An extra hour of flight time costs about $8,000 for a typical Boeing 737-800 in the low-budget airline Pobeda’s fleet, according to analysts.
1 Min read
attack on the capital

Russia Says Downs 2 Drones as Ukrainian Shelling Wounds 6

Moscow was rarely targeted during the early stages of the conflict in Ukraine though attacks have mounted of late.
1 Min read
air defense

Russia Says Thwarted Ukrainian Drone Attack Near Moscow

One of the drones was "suppressed by means of electronic warfare" and crashed in the village of Pokrovskoye, located southwest of Moscow.
1 Min read