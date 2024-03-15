Russia's FSB Detains Moscow Resident for Launching Drones Near Military Sites

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a man in Moscow on suspicion of launching drones near Russian military sites, the state news agency TASS reported Friday, citing an official statement.

A video released by the FSB showed masked agents raiding a house and arresting a middle-aged man whose face was blurred.

“They asked me to launch fireworks when they crossed into Belgorod [region], as I understood later,” the man said when asked by one of the agents about the Freedom of Russia Legion, an anti-Kremlin militia fighting on the side of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the pro-Ukrainian militia urged civilians to flee the cities of Belgorod and Kursk near the Ukrainian border, threatening large-scale attacks on military targets there.