Russia Says Downed 5 Ukrainian Drones Outside Moscow

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday it had downed five Ukrainian drones near Moscow, calling it a "terrorist act" that disrupted flights at one of the capital’s main airports.

Four unmanned aircraft were downed by air defense systems near Moscow, with the fifth “suppressed by electronic warfare” in the Moscow region, the Russian military said.

According to state news agencies, the intercepted attacks were reported across a wide area. These locations include the Kaluga region, situated 200 kilometers southwest of Moscow, the town of Kubinka, which hosts an air base, and the village of Valuevo, some 30 kilometers west of Moscow.

Kubinka and Valuevo are located nearby the Vnukovo International Airport, where flights were briefly disrupted by the attacks Tuesday morning.

No casualties or damage were reported.