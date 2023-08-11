Drone Downed Over Moscow as Vnukovo Airport Halts Flights

Russian air defense systems shot down a drone flying over Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Friday morning, as Vnukovo international airport temporarily halted flights.

“One drone attempted to fly over the city. It was eliminated as a result of air defense work,” Sobyanin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He said there were no injuries or “serious destruction” from the debris that fell in the Karamyshevskaya embankment in western Moscow.

Video shared on social media showed smoke billowing near a multi-story building on the embankment of the Moskva River.