Ukrainian Drone Crashes in Moscow, Says Russia

Russian forces have destroyed a Ukrainian drone targeting Moscow, officials said, the latest in a series of attacks on the capital.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its air force downed a Ukrainian drone over the Russian capital at around 04:00 am on Friday.

"The unmanned drone, after being exposed to air defense weapons, changed its flight path and crashed into a non-residential building in the Krasnopresnenskaya embankment area of Moscow," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said emergency services were at the scene, adding that early reports indicated there were no casualties.