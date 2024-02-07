Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kadyrov’s Son Did Not Commit Crime in Teen's Beating, Russian Human Rights Body Says

Adam Kadyrov. Adam Kadyrov / Instagram

Russia’s human rights body has concluded that the son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov did not commit a crime when he was filmed assaulting a teenager who was detained for burning a Quran, online media reported Wednesday.

Adam Kadyrov, 16, was filmed in September kicking and punching Nikita Zhuravel, 19, who was arrested last year in the southern Volgograd region on charges of burning a Quran and later transferred to the majority Muslim republic of Chechnya.

Ramzan Kadyrov praised his son for “doing the right thing” and several Russian regional leaders have since presented awards to the younger Kadyrov after the incident.

Russian state human rights officials have issued mildly worded statements about Zhuravel's detention, calling for his rights to be respected, but avoiding directly criticizing Kadyrov.

Vladislav Grigorov, who heads the Human Rights Commission’s department for the protection of individuals undergoing criminal proceedings, confirmed this week that Adam Kadyrov will not be prosecuted for beating Zhuravel.

In a letter published by the Telegram news channel Brief, Grigorov cites the Chechen police force’s refusal to open a criminal case into the beating.

“The police inspection [had found] no crime had occurred,” he wrote, adding that the “supervising prosecutor recognized this procedural decision as lawful and justified.”

Russian media, citing internal documents, reported earlier that police in the Chechen capital of Grozny refused to press charges against Adam Kadyrov since he was younger than the minimum age for criminal liability at the time. 

The younger Kadyrov turned 16 in November.

Read more about: Kadyrov , Chechnya

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

In depth

Explainer: Reports of Kadyrov’s Death May Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

Rumors of a decline in the Chechen leader’s health appear to stem from unconfirmed quotes and conflicting claims on Telegram.
5 Min read
invigorating walk

Chechen Strongman Appears in New Video Amid Speculation of Ill Health

The footage was published following unconfirmed reports on social media that Ramzan Kadyrov was in a coma.
1 Min read
On the offensive

Chechen Leader Threatens Journalist Who Investigated Region’s Harsh Virus Quarantine

The report said Chechens stopped reporting coronavirus symptoms for fear of being labeled “terrorists.”
Watch your mouth

Chechnya’s Kadyrov Advocates Killing People Who ‘Insult Honor’ Online

The leader of Russia's republic of Chechnya advocated “breaking all the world’s laws” to punish those who post offending comments.