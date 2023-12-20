Putin Calls for ‘Severe’ Response to Foreign Efforts to Destabilize Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Wednesday for a "severe" response to foreign agents who aim to destabilize Russia by aiding Ukraine. "The Kyiv regime with direct support of foreign special services has taken the path of terrorist methods, practically state terrorism," Putin said in a video address.

"These are acts of sabotage against civilian sites, transport and energy infrastructure, attacks against civilians and representatives of authority," he said. Numerous sabotage attacks on Russian railroads and drone attacks attributed to Ukraine have been reported since Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine in February 2022.

news Kyiv Says Sabotaged Russian Railway in Siberia Read more