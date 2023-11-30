Russia Says 'Grateful' to Hamas for Gaza Hostage Release

Moscow thanked the Hamas militant group on Thursday for freeing two Russian hostages from Gaza, which was organized separately from a truce deal with Israel.

The statement came a day after Hamas released two Russian citizens, both women, in what it said was a move "in appreciation" of President Vladimir Putin.

"We are grateful to the leadership of the Hamas movement for the positive response to our constant appeals," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"We will continue to strive for the speedy release of the remaining Russians held in the Gaza Strip," it added.

The two women were handed over to the Red Cross in Egypt via the Rafah crossing on Wednesday.