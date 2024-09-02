Israeli PM’s Military Secretary Visits Moscow to Discuss Hamas Hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Monday that his senior military adviser visited Russia to discuss the return of Israeli hostages held by the Hamas militants.

“The Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman returned this morning from a visit to Moscow, the goal of which was to advance the hostages deal,” the office said in a statement.

Gofman, who is originally from Belarus, was said to have talked with Russian officials about the fate of Alexander Lobanov, a dual Russian-Israeli citizen who was among 251 people taken hostage during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.

On Saturday, the Israeli military recovered the bodies of six hostages, including Lobanov’s, in the Gaza Strip. Around 100 hostages remain in captivity, dozens of whom the Israeli military says are likely dead.