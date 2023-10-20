Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Says Biden's Address on Putin 'Unacceptable'

By AFP
Joe Biden addresses the nation Zuma / TASS

The Kremlin denounced Friday an address by U.S. President Joe Biden in which he compared Russia to Hamas and called Vladimir Putin a "tyrant."

"We do not accept such a tone in relation to the Russian Federation, in relation to our president," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Biden, in an address to the nation from the Oval Office Thursday, said the United States had to stand behind Israel and Ukraine in the face of Russia and Hamas, who were trying to "completely annihilate a neighboring democracy."

He added: "We cannot and will not let terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin win. I refuse to let that happen."

In a call with reporters Friday, Peskov said such "rhetoric is hardly suitable for responsible leaders of states, and it can hardly be acceptable to us."

U.S. efforts to "contain" Russia would prove ineffective, he added.

Read more about: Biden , Putin , Kremlin

Read more

opinion Leonid Gozman

How Exactly Could the Putin Regime Collapse?

Everyone, except perhaps Putin himself, understands that his regime is nearing its end. At the very least, discussions about the country’s future...
word choice

Kremlin Says Biden's Comments on Putin 'Alarming'

During a visit to Poland on Saturday, Biden dubbed Putin "a butcher" who "cannot remain in power."
'time to de-escalate'

Kremlin Welcomes Biden Call for Dialogue, Criticizes Sanctions

The Kremlin said it was still considering the offer for a Putin-Biden summit the day after the U.S. announced a new round of Russia sanctions.
Cut from the team

Putin Sacks Prominent Kremlin Ideologue, Ukraine Hardliner

Vladislav Surkov's sacking, which coincided with a flare-up in fighting in eastern Ukraine, had been rumored for weeks.