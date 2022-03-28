Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Kremlin Says Biden's Comments on Putin 'Alarming'

By AFP
Updated:
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Sergei Bobylev / TASS

The Kremlin on Monday expressed concern after U.S. President Joe Biden called the Russian leader Vladimir Putin a "butcher" over his military operation in Ukraine.

"This is a statement that is certainly alarming," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during his daily press briefing. 

"We will continue closely monitoring statements of the U.S. president," Peskov added. 

During a visit to Poland on Saturday, Biden dubbed Putin "a butcher" who "cannot remain in power."

The White House later scrambled to deny he was seeking "regime change" in Moscow, while the Kremlin said Biden's words could harm bilateral relations.

Read more about: Biden , Kremlin , Putin

Read more

seeking guarantees

Putin and Biden Hold Virtual Summit Amid Ukraine Invasion Fears

Although the Kremlin described the talks as "frank and businesslike," the leaders appear to have failed to reach a major compromise.
'time to de-escalate'

Kremlin Welcomes Biden Call for Dialogue, Criticizes Sanctions

The Kremlin said it was still considering the offer for a Putin-Biden summit the day after the U.S. announced a new round of Russia sanctions.
missed opportunity

Russia Says Regrets U.S. 'Passed Up' Chance for Putin-Biden Talks

"One more opportunity has been passed up to look for a way out of the dead end in Russia-U.S. ties," the Foreign Ministry said. 
arms control

Russia Will Develop New Nuclear Missiles if Washington Does, Putin Says

Putin blamed the U.S. for the demise of the treaty, but said it was essential for Moscow and Washington to resume arms control talks.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.