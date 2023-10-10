2 Russians Killed, 4 Missing in Israel – Ambassador

Two Russian citizens have been killed and at least four others remain missing following the Hamas militant group’s surprise attack on Israel over the weekend, Russia’s Ambassador in Tel Aviv said Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, there’s confirmed information about the deaths of not one but two Russian citizens,” Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov said on state-run television, according to the news agency TASS.

Viktorov declined to identify the second victim, saying the diplomatic mission has not yet contacted the relatives.

Four Russians who live in or were visiting Israel are still missing, he added.