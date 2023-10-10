Support The Moscow Times!
2 Russians Killed, 4 Missing in Israel – Ambassador

An Israeli military helicopter near the border with Gaza. Atef Safadi / EPA / TASS

Two Russian citizens have been killed and at least four others remain missing following the Hamas militant group’s surprise attack on Israel over the weekend, Russia’s Ambassador in Tel Aviv said Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, there’s confirmed information about the deaths of not one but two Russian citizens,” Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov said on state-run television, according to the news agency TASS.

Viktorov declined to identify the second victim, saying the diplomatic mission has not yet contacted the relatives.

Four Russians who live in or were visiting Israel are still missing, he added.

“Hundreds” of Russian nationals have contacted the embassy for evacuations out of Israel, according to Ambassador Viktorov.

Hamas representatives have told foreign media outlets that Russian-Israeli dual nationals were among the 150 hostages abducted in the weekend assault.

The militant group threatened to execute some of the hostages if Israel continued air strikes on Gaza without warning.

At least 900 people have died during the ground, air and sea attacks that caught Israel by surprise on Saturday.

Another 700 Palestinians were killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes, while the Israeli army said it had recovered the bodies of 1,500 Hamas militants inside Israel.

AFP contributed reporting.

