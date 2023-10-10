4 Russians Killed, 6 Missing in Israel – Embassy

Updated with the latest death toll and number of people missing.

Four Russian citizens have been killed and at least six others remain missing following the Hamas militant group’s surprise attack on Israel over the weekend, Russia’s Embassy in Tel Aviv told state media Tuesday.

The latest updated toll comes after Russian Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov said on state-run television that two people were dead and four missing.

State media earlier Tuesday reported that one of the Russian citizens killed was 47-year-old Denis Belen'kiy, who was said to have “moved to the Middle East from Riga [Lativa] in 1992," according to his mother.