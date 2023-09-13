Putin Meets N. Korea's Kim at Russian Far East Spaceport

President Vladimir Putin shook hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a Russian space center Wednesday, images released by the Kremlin showed, kicking off a meeting that could see the leaders forge an arms deal that would defy global sanctions.

The two leaders are meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, a Russian spaceport located some 1,000 kilometers from the Far East city of Vladivostok, with Putin saying the location was chosen as Moscow plans to help North Korea build satellites, RIA Novosti reported.

Wearing a dark suit and smiling, Kim shook Putin's hand enthusiastically, a video released by the Kremlin showed, and the two leaders then toured the vast space center.

"The leader of the [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] shows great interest in rocket technology, and they are trying to develop [their presence in] space," Putin said, referring to North Korea by its official name.

Experts say Russia will likely seek artillery shells and antitank missiles from Pyongyang, which wants advanced satellite and nuclear-powered submarine technology in return.

"We'll talk about all the issues, without haste. There is time," Putin said when asked by reporters whether military cooperation would be on the agenda.

Kim thanked Putin for inviting him to visit, despite the Russian leader's "busy schedule," having earlier stressed the trip — his first post-pandemic foreign travel — showed North Korea was "prioritizing the strategic importance" of its Russia ties.

Kim, who traveled overland to Russia in his heavily armored train, is accompanied by an entourage that suggested a strong military focus for the summit.

This includes top military officials such as Korean People's Army Marshal Pak Jong Chon and Munitions Industry Department Director Jo Chun Ryong, state media said.

While Pyongyang's top leader was out of the country, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, the latest in a string of sanctions-busting tests.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu — who visited Pyongyang in July and has recently mooted bilateral joint naval drills — will take part in the negotiations, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

Tactical gains

The meeting at the cosmodrome is symbolic, especially as Pyongyang failed twice recently in its bid to put a military spy satellite into orbit, experts said.

Russia is eager for North Korea's stockpile of artillery shells, while Pyongyang is looking for help with satellite technology and upgrading its Soviet-era military equipment, An Chan-il, a defector-turned-researcher who runs the World Institute for North Korea Studies, told AFP.

"If North Korea's multiple rocket launchers and other artillery shells are provided to Russia in large quantities, it could have a significant impact on the war in Ukraine," he added.

Russia's natural resources minister Alexander Kozlov greeted Kim when he arrived in the country, giving him historic autographed photographs of Soviet cosmonauts, including Yuri Gagarin, Kozlov's ministry told TASS.

Russia and North Korea's communication is back on a pre-Covid track with dialogue "actively developing," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

Washington warned last week that North Korea would "pay a price" if it supplied Russia with weaponry for the war in Ukraine.

Kim also risks upsetting another major ally, China, by meeting Putin, Vladimir Tikhonov, professor of Korean studies at the University of Oslo, told AFP.

"China will be hardly too happy about Russia entering into what Chinese consider their monopoly territory," he said, adding Beijing would be worried about the impact of regional destabilization in any transfer of Russian military technology to Pyongyang.

Kim and Putin "may conduct an exchange of North Korea's old-age, Soviet-type ammo for Russia's newer military tech or hard currency [or wheat]," he added.

"Tactically, they both gain by getting what they need right now. In the longer term though, Russia's important ties to Seoul will be dealt irreparable damage."