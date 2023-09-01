NASA Orbitor Spots Crash Site of Russia's Failed Lunar Lander

NASA said Friday it had captured images of the likely crash site of Russia’s first post-Soviet lunar lander.

The Luna-25 probe slammed into the Moon’s surface on Aug. 19 during pre-landing maneuvers, according to Russia’s space agency Roscosmos.

NASA said its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) photographed the impact crater on the Moon’s south pole where Roscosmos believes Luna-25 crashed.

Close-range images of the same spot dated June 27 and Aug. 24 showed a distinct crater forming on the Moon’s surface.

“Since this new crater is close to the Luna 25 estimated impact point, the LRO team concludes it is likely to be from that mission, rather than a natural impactor,” NASA said.