Russia’s Mordovia Becomes First Region to Pass Abortion ‘Propaganda’ Law

Russia's republic of Mordovia has become the country’s first region to ban so-called abortion “propaganda” and the act of “influencing” women to undergo the procedure, independent media reported.

The regional-level law passed Thursday potentially sets the stage for similar laws across the country.

According to the law’s explanatory note cited by the Mediazona news website, the misdemeanor crime of "influencing" women to abortion encompasses actions that involve “compelling women to undergo abortions through persuasion, offers, bribery, deceit, or by imposing other demands.”

Providing pregnant women with information that casts abortion procedures in a positive light also falls under this definition.

The law also introduces fines for abortion “propaganda,” which includes activities that “promote [abortion] as a societal norm,” “foster a negative view on pregnancy and childbirth,” convey messages about the “safety and harmlessness” of abortions, or involve making “derogatory statements” about pregnant women and the human fetus.