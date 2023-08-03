Russia’s Mordovia Becomes First Region to Pass Abortion ‘Propaganda’ Law

Russia's republic of Mordovia has become the country’s first region to ban so-called abortion “propaganda” and the act of “influencing” women to undergo the procedure, independent media reported.
The regional-level law passed Thursday potentially sets the stage for similar laws across the country.
According to the law’s explanatory note cited by the Mediazona news website, the misdemeanor crime of "influencing" women to abortion encompasses actions that involve “compelling women to undergo abortions through persuasion, offers, bribery, deceit, or by imposing other demands.”
Providing pregnant women with information that casts abortion procedures in a positive light also falls under this definition.
The law also introduces fines for abortion “propaganda,” which includes activities that “promote [abortion] as a societal norm,” “foster a negative view on pregnancy and childbirth,” convey messages about the “safety and harmlessness” of abortions, or involve making “derogatory statements” about pregnant women and the human fetus.
“Promotion of artificial termination of pregnancy and inducement to artificial termination of pregnancy are recognized in the republic of Mordovia as threats to [the institutions of] family, fatherhood, motherhood and childhood,” read the law passed by lawmakers in Mordovia.
Set to come into effect in 10 days, the law stipulates administrative fines for individuals found guilty of spreading "propaganda" or "influencing" women to have abortions.
These fines will range from 5,000 to 10,000 rubles ($53-$107), while legal entities may face fines ranging from 100,000 to 200,000 rubles ($1,070-$2,140).
The published law on the republic of Mordovia's website was inaccessible as of Thursday afternoon.
While Russia has historically maintained a liberal abortion policy, the conservative turn among the country's leadership, combined with a push from the Russian Orthodox Church, have raised fears for the future of reproductive rights.
In July, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko publicly backed initiatives that would limit the distribution of abortion-inducing drugs in pharmacies and bar all privately owned medical facilities from administering the abortion procedure.