Ukraine Says Destroyed Russian 'Formation' in Donetsk

By AFP
An explosion in occupied Donetsk Tuesday evening. Video grab

Ukraine's military said it had destroyed a Russian "formation" in Moscow-controlled Makiivka in the frontline Donetsk region, where Kremlin-backed officials and media said one civilian was killed and dozens were wounded in attacks by Kyiv.

"As a result of the effective fire impact by defense forces, another formation of Russian terrorists in the temporarily occupied Makiivka ceased to exist," Ukraine's armed forces said in a statement late Tuesday.

A video accompanying the post showed a huge explosion lighting up the night sky and the silhouette of at least one building.

It did not give further details.

The Russian-installed head of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, said Ukrainian forces had launched "fierce attacks" on residential areas and a hospital complex in Makiivka.

One man had died and 36 civilians "received injuries of varying degrees of severity" as a result of Ukrainian strikes, according to Russian state news agency Interfax.

Russia's state-run TASS news agency said nine healthcare facilities had been damaged in shelling by Ukrainian forces, citing Russian-installed officials in Donetsk.

In January, Moscow said 89 soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian attack on a temporary base in Makiivka.

Read more about: Donetsk , Ukraine war

