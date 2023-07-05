Russia Says One Killed, 41 Injured in East Ukraine Attack

Recast and includes updated casualty count.

Russia said Wednesday that one person was killed and another 41 were injured by a Ukrainian strike in the Russian-controlled town of Makiivka in the eastern Donetsk region.

"Forty-one people, including two children, have been injured due to the shelling. One person has died from their wounds," Vladislav Klyucharov, the Moscow-installed head of the city's administration said on Russia's state-run broadcaster Rossiya-24.

Ukraine's military said it had destroyed a Russian "formation" in Makiivka and released video showing a huge explosion lighting up the night sky.

"Another formation of Russian terrorists in the temporarily occupied Makiivka ceased to exist," Ukraine's armed forces said in the statement late Tuesday, without giving further details.

The Russian-installed head of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, said Ukrainian forces had launched "fierce attacks" on residential areas and a hospital complex in Makiivka.

Meanwhile, Russia's TASS news agency said that Ukrainian forces had damaged nine healthcare facilities in shelling, citing Moscow-installed officials in Donetsk.

The state-run agency released images of broken glass strewn on the floor of a medical facility.

Klyucharov said some 40 houses had been damaged, as well as several schools and two fire stations.

In January, Moscow said 89 soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian attack on a temporary base in Makiivka. Kyiv and its allies estimated the death toll was higher.