Russian Army Says Captured Another Village in Eastern Ukraine

Moscow said Thursday that it had captured another village in east Ukraine, around 10 kilometers from the city of Avdiivka, which fell to Russian forces last month.

It was the second village west of Avdiivka that Moscow claimed to have seized this week, with Russia seeing some recent successes on the battlefield as Kyiv faces an ammunition shortage.

"The Russian armed forces liberated the village of Tonenke," Russia's Defense Ministry said in its daily briefing.

Moscow seized Avdiivka last month after one of the bloodiest battles in the two-year conflict, which the Kremlin touted as a turning point.