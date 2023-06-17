Russia Says Repelled Drones Targeting Oil Refinery

Russia on Saturday said it had destroyed three drones targeting an oil refinery in the southern border region of Bryansk, as Ukraine pursues its counteroffensive against Russian forces.

"Russian air defense systems repelled an overnight attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the 'Druzhba' oil refinery in the district of Novozybkov," the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said.

"Thanks to the professionalism of our military... three aerial drones were destroyed."

He did not mention any damage.

Drone attacks have multiplied in recent months, with Kyiv and Moscow claiming to repel some several times a week.