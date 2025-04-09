Russian Military Says It Downed 158 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russia’s military said Wednesday that its air defense systems destroyed 158 Ukrainian drones across nearly a dozen regions and the Black Sea overnight.
Authorities in at least three regions, including one not mentioned in the Russian Defense Ministry’s morning briefing, said Ukrainian drones targeted military sites or nearby locations.
In the Orenburg region north of Russia’s border with Kazakhstan, Governor Yevgeny Solntsev said air defense systems repelled an attack on a military air base. He said there were no victims or damage.
The Telegram news channel Astra identified the air base as Orenburg-2, which lies at least 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) east of Russia’s border with Ukraine. Russia’s Defense Ministry did not report intercepting any drones over the Orenburg region.
In the North Caucasus republic of North Ossetia, Governor Sergei Menyaylo said debris from a destroyed drone fell on an “empty building” in the Mozdoksky district, adding that drone strikes in his region did not result in any casualties.
Astra reported that residents witnessed drone strikes targeting a military airfield near the town of Mozdok, more than 700 kilometers (430 miles) from the front line in eastern Ukraine.
Last June, the Ukrainian military attacked the Mozdok air base, home to MiG-31K fighter jets equipped with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and Tu-22M3 supersonic bombers used in attacks on Ukrainian cities.
In the Penza region southeast of Moscow, Governor Oleg Melnichenko said there were no casualties or damage from drone attacks in the Serdobsky district. Astra noted that the district is home to an arsenal of a Russian unit’s missile and artillery weapons, which was attacked in October.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that air defense systems downed Ukrainian drones over the Krasnodar, Rostov, Voronezh and Kursk regions, as well as the republic of North Ossetia.
Smaller numbers were intercepted in the regions of Belgorod, Penza, Saratov, Oryorl and Stavropol, as well as Crimea and over the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, it added.
