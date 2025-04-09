Russian Military Says It Downed 158 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russia’s military said Wednesday that its air defense systems destroyed 158 Ukrainian drones across nearly a dozen regions and the Black Sea overnight.

Authorities in at least three regions, including one not mentioned in the Russian Defense Ministry’s morning briefing, said Ukrainian drones targeted military sites or nearby locations.

In the Orenburg region north of Russia’s border with Kazakhstan, Governor Yevgeny Solntsev said air defense systems repelled an attack on a military air base. He said there were no victims or damage.

The Telegram news channel Astra identified the air base as Orenburg-2, which lies at least 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) east of Russia’s border with Ukraine. Russia’s Defense Ministry did not report intercepting any drones over the Orenburg region.