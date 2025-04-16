Ukrainian Drones Attack Military Base in Russia’s Ivanovo Region – Reports

Ukrainian drones attacked the city of Shuya in central Russia’s Ivanovo region on Wednesday, local authorities said, with unconfirmed media reports suggesting the air assault targeted a military base.

City officials urged residents to take shelter and canceled some classes at local schools, but said no evacuation was ordered. Two people suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, they added.

Eyewitness videos shared on social media showed drones in the sky amid bursts of gunfire. At least one drone appeared to crash in an open field and exploded with a powerful blast.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said air defense systems destroyed seven drones during the morning attack. Emergency crews were working to clear debris after the strikes, local officials said.