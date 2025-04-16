Ukrainian Drones Attack Military Base in Russia’s Ivanovo Region – Reports

Ukrainian drones attacked the city of Shuya in central Russia’s Ivanovo region on Wednesday, local authorities said, with unconfirmed media reports suggesting the air assault targeted a military base.
City officials urged residents to take shelter and canceled some classes at local schools, but said no evacuation was ordered. Two people suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, they added.
Eyewitness videos shared on social media showed drones in the sky amid bursts of gunfire. At least one drone appeared to crash in an open field and exploded with a powerful blast.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said air defense systems destroyed seven drones during the morning attack. Emergency crews were working to clear debris after the strikes, local officials said.
According to the Telegram news channel Astra, the drones targeted a facility that houses Russia’s 112th Guards Missile Brigade, which is based in Shuya. Geolocated video appeared to show one of the drones crashing near an area with military barracks.
Ukrainian authorities accused the Russian brigade of launching a ballistic missile attack against the city of Sumy on Sunday, killing at least 35 civilians. That attack was widely condemned, with U.S. President Donald Trump calling it a “horrible thing.”
Neither Russia’s Defense Ministry nor authorities in Shuya have commented on the reports that Ukrainian drones targeted a military facility in the city.
Shuya, the third-largest town in the Ivanovo region, has a population of around 55,000 and is located 250 kilometers (155 miles) northeast of Moscow.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.