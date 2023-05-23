Russia to Allow ‘Extremist’ Maps Showing Pre-Occupation Ukraine – Reports

Russia’s government has introduced legislative changes that would not punish mapmakers for displaying occupied territories as Ukrainian regions before their capture by Russian forces, the Vedomosti business daily reported Tuesday.

Russia’s lower house of parliament passed the original draft bill in December imposing up to 15 days of jail or fines of up to 1 million rubles ($14,000) for “extremist” maps that “dispute Russia’s territorial integrity.”

Government amendments to the bill now recognize extremism only in maps that “deliberately distort information about the Russian state border at the time of their creation,” according to Vedomosti.

Lawmakers are anticipated to vote on the bill in its second of three readings in June.

The amended bill will become law once it advances through both chambers of the Russian parliament and receives President Vladimir Putin’s signature.