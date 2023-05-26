Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukrainian Civilians Tortured in Russian Jails – Meduza

A detention facility in Simferopol, Crimea. glava.rk.gov.ru

Ukrainian civilians forcibly deported to Russian jails are regularly beaten and threatened with death, Russia’s independent news website Meduza reported Friday, citing former inmates.

Prison guards routinely subject Ukrainian detainees to beatings, air gun shootings, electric shocks and threats of execution, Meduza cited several detainees as saying. 

“We were turned into hunted animals,” said Alexander Tarasov, who had organized rallies against Russian occupation in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson before his detention in March last year and transfer to Russian jail.

The guards reportedly used similar torture tactics against Mariano García Calatayud, a Spanish volunteer who was among several foreigners swept up in the forced deportations from Ukraine. 

Around 100 Ukrainian civilians are currently held in strict secrecy special pre-trial detention centers across annexed Crimea, Meduza reports. 

They are identified as volunteers, journalists, as well as military officers. 

Russian security service experts cited by Meduza said the Ukrainian civilians were being held captive to help Russia identify Ukrainian military informants and build up its own intelligence network.

Ukraine’s military estimates the number of Ukrainian civilians held across Russia at more than 3,000, scores of whom it claims have died in captivity.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 created about 8 million refugees.

Ukrainian prosecutors have documented more than 80,000 accounts of war crimes committed by Russian forces.

Moscow denies any allegations of wrongdoing.

Human rights groups and the UN have regularly reported on the illegal detention and torture of civilians in the years since Russia annexed Crimea and the conflict in eastern Ukraine broke out in 2014.

According to Meduza, Russian authorities are holding most of the Ukrainian detainees captive without pressing charges or qualifying them as prisoners of war, while also preventing them from contacting lawyers. 

Several Ukrainian civilians, who rights activists refer to as hostages, have been charged under Russia’s terrorism laws.

The Russian Federal Security Service’s (FSB) counterintelligence unit oversees detentions in Crimea, while the Russian Defense Ministry’s military police covers the rest of the country, according to Meduza.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, FSB, the prison service, the Kremlin and Crimean authorities declined to comment, Meduza said.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Occupied Ukraine , Deportations

Read more

outages resolved

Kremlin Proxies Say Electricity Restored in Ukraine's Kherson

Kremlin-installed authorities in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson said Tuesday that power had been fully restored to its main city, after blaming Kyiv...
news

Putin Decrees Russia Takeover of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered his government to take over operations at Europe's largest nuclear power station in the Russia-annexed...
Pushing forward

Ukraine Says Key Eastern Town 'Cleared' of Russian Troops

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Lyman, a key town located in one of four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia, had been "cleared"...
turning point

Putin Declares Russia's Annexation of Occupied Ukraine, Lashes Out at West

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on the annexation of four partially occupied Ukrainian regions Friday in a major escalation of Moscow&rsquo...