Russia Recruits Doctors to Work in Occupied Ukraine – Reports

Russia’s Health Ministry has asked regional health authorities to recruit doctors and nurses to work in Moscow-occupied regions of Ukraine, according to an internal document published Thursday by journalist Dmitry Kolezev.

Regional health officials are asked to provide at least 10 people from each region for “saving lives and people's health” in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, according to the document dated last week.

The Kremlin claims to have annexed these four regions following referendums in the fall that were widely condemned as a sham.