Russia Recruits Teachers, Construction Workers and Politicians to ‘Rebuild’ Occupied Ukraine

Russian authorities have launched a campaign to recruit essential workers for the “reconstruction” of eastern Ukrainian territories occupied by its forces, according to public online job postings and news reports. Since shifting the focus of its invasion eastward following a failed effort to capture Kyiv, Russia has said its main objective is to “liberate” areas of eastern and southern Ukraine predominantly populated by Russian speakers. Now, officials appear to be banking on Russia’s poorest and most patriotic citizens to help these regions recover from the devastation of its four-month offensive, offering above-average salaries and a slew of benefits. Dozens of job postings on Russian online marketplace Avito call on bricklayers, roof mechanics, painters and welders to join in the reconstruction of Donetsk, the capital of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR). Most advertisements target users outside major urban centers and promise starting salaries two or three times higher than regional averages. Workers are also promised an impressive benefits package including coverage of all meals and housing, paid vacation time, “career growth” opportunities and even a $60 cash bonus for the referral of a trusted friend. Though the listings are posted by private contractors, some mention that the project is sponsored by Russia’s Construction Ministry and are accompanied by motivational slogans like “Let us rebuild Donbas together.”

A job posting seeks construction workers in Ufa to repair and rebuild clinics, schools, kindergartens and apartment buildings in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. Avito.ru

According to the advertisements, all workers venturing on the patriotic mission will be required to undergo screening by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). While the construction workers are promised to be “sent off” to occupied territories “within days,” the advertisements make no mention of compensation in case of a worker’s potential injury or death. Construction recruiters contacted by The Moscow Times declined to comment on workers' safety or potential compensation. Russian pro-government volunteer organizations have reportedly been recruiting and dispatching professionals for “humanitarian” missions to the breakaway republics of eastern Ukraine for months. According to the government-linked Together with Donbas humanitarian group, dozens of Russian psychologists and teachers are currently working as part of a volunteer mission in Mariupol, the southern Ukrainian port that was nearly completely destroyed by Russian forces before they captured it last month. Unlike construction workers, teachers are reportedly being recruited through private channels, such as closed social media groups at universities that specialize in teacher education. According to the Siberia-based news website Tayga.info, one such recruitment message seeking teachers of “all subjects” appeared in a student chat at Novosibirsk State Pedagogical University. “The tasks [are] to ensure the beginning of the school year, organize instructional and educational work and work with children,” the message reportedly said of the “business trip” to the occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The university said the message was not authentic.