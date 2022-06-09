Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia’s Yandex Maps to Stop Displaying National Borders 

yandex.ru/maps

Russia’s flagship IT company Yandex will stop showing national borders on its online maps.

Speaking on Thursday, the company said that their updated digital maps would “focus on natural features rather than on state boundaries.” 

“Our task is to display the world around us. So the map will show mountains, rivers, and other data usually found on such maps,” Yandex’s press service told Russian tech news site Durov's Code, adding that further changes would appear “gradually.”

Millions of people use Yandex’s map application in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, while it is also used to power Yandex’s taxi services in Europe, Israel, Cameroon and Senegal. 

The changes come as pro-Kremlin officials begin to discuss holding referendums that would annex Russian-occupied regions of eastern Ukraine. 

In April 2014, Yandex Maps previously changed Russia’s national borders to include the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

Often characterized as "Russia's Google," Yandex has faced an increasingly uncertain future since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February, facing both Kremlin pressure to exclude anti-war content from its services and an exodus of its top managers and IT workers

On June 3, European Union introduced sanctions against one of the company's founders, Arkady Volozh prompting his immediate resignation. 






Read more about: Yandex

Read more

NO DEAL

Tinkoff Scraps $5.5Bln Deal With Yandex, Shares Plunge

Mega deal cancelled after two sides fail to agree terms of takeover.
where are you going?

Russia's Yandex.Taxi Admits to Sharing Riders’ Location With Police

The country's largest ride-hailing service maintains that it is legally bound to comply with requests from authorities.
TECH EARNINGS

Yandex Posts Steady Results After Turbulent 2019

Earnings beat analysts' expectations, but profits fell short.
FAST FOOD

Yandex Bets on Ultra-Fast Groceries

The Russian tech giant hopes its 15-minute grocery delivery service will help it eat into the supermarket industry.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.