Memorial’s Yekaterinburg Head Accused of Double Army ‘Discreditation’

Law enforcement authorities in Russia's fourth-largest city on Thursday arrested the local branch head of Memorial, the country’s oldest human rights group, the organization announced on Telegram.

Alexei Mosin was detained at his apartment in the morning and brought to Yekaterinburg’s Yeltsin Center, which houses Memorial’s documents and archives, to retrieve legal documents, according to Memorial.

The rights advocate was then taken to a local police station, where the authorities opened two separate cases against him — both accusing Mosin of “discrediting” the Russian army.

Mosin was later released from the police station after the case against him was formally opened.