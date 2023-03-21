Russia Opens Criminal Case Against Memorial Co-Chair Following Raids

Recast to add Orlov's criminal charges.

Russian authorities have opened a criminal case against the co-chair of Nobel Peace Prize-winning civil rights group Memorial on Tuesday following sweeping raids against the group's members.

Oleg Orlov has been charged with repeatedly violating Russia's law against "discrediting" the army, Memorial said on its Telegram channel. The law, passed last March, effectively outlaws criticism of the invasion of Ukraine.

If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison.

Memorial did not specify which of Orlov's statements prompted the charges against him.

Orlov was among several members of Memorial to have been targeted in coordinated police raids in Moscow on Tuesday morning.

The searches began at around 7:30 a.m. Moscow time and were believed to be linked to a recently launched criminal investigation into the group’s alleged “rehabilitation of Nazism.”

Police officers finished searching around 3:30 p.m. Moscow time, Memorial said. At least two members of Memorial were taken to the Investigative Committee.

Russian investigators previously opened a criminal probe of the group on the same grounds in early February 2022, weeks prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Both cases center around allegations that Memorial’s database of more than 3 million victims of Soviet repression contains a handful of Nazi collaborators.