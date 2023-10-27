Russian Prosecutors Seek 3-Year Jail Term for Memorial Co-Chair

Russian prosecutors are seeking a three-year prison sentence for veteran human rights campaigner Oleg Orlov, who was fined by a Moscow court earlier this month, after he wrote an article saying Russia had become a "fascist" country under President Vladimir Putin, the Memorial rights group said Friday.

Orlov, who serves as Memorial’s co-chair, was fined 150,000 rubles ($1,500) earlier in October for publicly opposing Russia’s war invasion of Ukraine under wartime censorship laws.

State prosecutors appealed that sentence with Moscow’s Golovinsky District Court on Thursday and are now seeking a three-year jail sentence for the 70-year-old activist, according to Memorial.

“Orlov’s punishment is excessively mild… it’s obvious that Orlov needs isolation from society for his correction,” the prosecutor, identified by his initials N.V. and the last name Stupkin, was quoted as saying by the rights group.

“Case materials indicate Orlov was motivated by political and ideological hatred of Russia, which he tried to convey to as many people as possible,” Stupkin wrote.