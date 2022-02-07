Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Probes Shuttered Rights Group Memorial for ’Nazi Rehabilitation’ – Reports

Memorial Society supporters gather outside the Moscow City Court. Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS

Russian investigators have launched a criminal probe of the dismantled Memorial civil rights group into “rehabilitation of Nazism,” the RBC news website reported Saturday.

Russia’s veterans group filed the complaint on the eve of the Supreme Court's December order to close Memorial, which raises awareness of Soviet-era repressions, over its refusal to label itself a “foreign agent” in its published materials.

The veterans group had asked authorities to investigate Memorial for “denying, concealing and falsifying the crimes of Nazi accomplices by memorializing them as victims of political repression,” according to a January statement on Memorial’s website.

It claims that 19 victims of Soviet repression in Memorial’s database of more than 3 million names were Nazi collaborators.

Memorial said in its January statement that prosecutors had used the veterans group’s “unfounded accusations” in court the next day to argue for its closure.

“The prosecutor and the self-styled ‘experts’ are not looking for the truth but for kompromat,” Memorial said.

Memorial head Yan Rachinsky told RBC that police had summoned him for questioning late last week.

“We’ll coordinate the time of my visit at the start of the week,” Rachinsky said.

“Rehabilitation of Nazism” is punishable with imprisonment of up to five years under Russian law.

Read more about: Human rights

Read more

obituary

Human Rights Activist Sergei Kovalev, Dead at 91

Kovalev played a leading role in the battle for human rights and freedoms in the Soviet Union and Russia.
see you in court

Russia Takes Ukraine to European Court Over Post-Annexation Grievances

The filing marks Russia's first-ever interstate complaint with the ECHR and includes a slew of offenses it says Ukraine has committed.
fear of prosecution

Russian Legal Group With Navalny Link Disbands

Team 29 is an association of lawyers and journalists fighting for freedom of speech in Russia and worked on high-profile espionage and treason cases.
taboo topic

Rights Groups Urge Russians to Wake Up to Syria Abuses

The report is the first into the Syrian conflict by Russian campaigners and seeks to shed light on victims of Russia's military actions.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.