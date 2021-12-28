Russian Court Orders Closure of Renowned Rights Group Memorial

Russia’s Supreme Court has ordered the shuttering of Memorial, Russia’s oldest and most prominent human rights watchdog, for repeatedly violating the country’s foreign agent laws, state media reported Tuesday.

The group's closure rounds out a year in which Russian authorities have cracked down on nearly all forms of dissent, from Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's opposition groups to independent news outlets and rights organizations.

Founded in the twilight of the Soviet Union by nuclear physicist turned anti-communist dissident Andrei Sakharov, Memorial’s mission was to support human rights in contemporary Russia while documenting Soviet-era repressions.

For Memorial’s supporters, the move to liquidate the organization is a hammer blow to Russia’s already beleaguered civil society, and to efforts to come to terms with the country’s traumatic 20th century.

In a joint statement last month, the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and Novaya Gazeta editor and 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov warned against Memorial’s closure, saying the case has “caused anxiety and concern in the country, which we share.”